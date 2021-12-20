Advertisement

1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19

New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against COVID-19 is the first person under 18 from the state to have died from complications related to the virus. - File photo(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against COVID-19 is the first person under 18 from the state to have died from complications related to the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Monday that the death happened in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, which was recently finalized.

The department said about 25% to 30% of all new infections in the state are occurring in people under the age of 18. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul: Americans are not defenseless against COVID
Rep. Peter Welch
Welch blasts Manchin over Build Back Better act
Stowe's Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking...
Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort
The Five Corners in Essex Junction-File photo
Federal infrastructure bill expedites Crescent Connector project