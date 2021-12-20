1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against COVID-19 is the first person under 18 from the state to have died from complications related to the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Monday that the death happened in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, which was recently finalized.

The department said about 25% to 30% of all new infections in the state are occurring in people under the age of 18.

