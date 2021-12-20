Advertisement

2nd lawsuit filed challenging NH anti-discrimination law

A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New Hampshire officials over the state’s new anti-discrimination law.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New Hampshire officials over the state’s new anti-discrimination law.

It says educators are confused about what they can legally teach and train, and risk losing their jobs if they unwittingly violate the laws.

The National Education Association-New Hampshire and the administrators sued Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Commission on Human Rights Chair Christian Kim and Executive Director Ahni Malachi, and Labor Commissioner Kenneth Merrifield in federal court on Monday.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the law unconstitutional and bar its enforcement.

