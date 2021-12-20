Bûche de Noël: The cake

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! We are making a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.

We are going to break it down step by step this week, starting with the cake. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the recipe for Bûche de Noël.

