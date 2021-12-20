Advertisement

Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe's Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking...
Stowe's Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking pressures for the Stowe Mountain Resort. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe’s Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking pressures for the Stowe Mountain Resort.

The resort planned to build a 286-spot parking lot.

But neighbors objected, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

The Development Review Board recently denied the application, saying the lot would have an undue adverse effect of the character of the area.

The resort is appealing the ruling.

The issue now heads to the Vermont Superior Court environmental division.

Related Stories:

Stowe Resort parking plan put on pause

Stowe Mountain Resort considers overflow parking lot

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

The Five Corners in Essex Junction-File photo
Federal infrastructure bill expedites Crescent Connector project
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases...
Quebec closing bars, gyms and cinemas as case counts soar
A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New...
2nd lawsuit filed challenging NH anti-discrimination law