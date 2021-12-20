Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe’s Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking pressures for the Stowe Mountain Resort.

The resort planned to build a 286-spot parking lot.

But neighbors objected, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

The Development Review Board recently denied the application, saying the lot would have an undue adverse effect of the character of the area.

The resort is appealing the ruling.

The issue now heads to the Vermont Superior Court environmental division.

