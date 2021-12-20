Advertisement

Deal reached to buy Norwich creamery

Norwich Farm Creamery
Norwich Farm Creamery(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - A deal has been reached to keep a small creamery in Norwich producing value-added products for the region.

The Norwich Farm Foundation has finalized a purchase and sale agreement with Vermont State Colleges to buy the Norwich Farm Creamery. That is according to an announcement made this morning.

The Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $1.75 million to purchase the property and fund the five-year operational plan for the farm. That plan includes bringing the cows back to the property.

The foundation plans to close on the property in the spring.

