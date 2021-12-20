Advertisement

Federal funding to address sexual, domestic violence in Vermont

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $2 million in federal funding is on its way to Vermont to address sexual and domestic violence.

The money will go to several organizations in Vermont that provide an array of services.

It includes $650,000 for transitional housing for survivors in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, funds for young people exposed to domestic violence in the home, and for providing training to law enforcement and prosecutors, as well.

“We’re thinking about domestic violence cases, especially serious ones outside of the box, in terms of how we interview victims and how we support victims. It’s not about the who, what, where, when, how. It’s really about understanding the neuroscience of what happens when someone’s been traumatized in a serious case,” said Jennifer Poehlmann of the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services.

A more than $800,000 grant is included to make this training more widely available.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

The former Vermont Marble Company facility in Proctor may have a new owner. An industrial hemp...
Hemp producer Zion Growers eyes former Vermont Marble Company facility
Burlington City councilors on Monday will take up another resolution regarding Burlington's...
Burlington mayor, City Council at odds over search for police chief
The United Way of the Adirondacks was the governor's first call of five United Ways across the...
State spends thousands to send Christmas gifts to North Country families
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of free antigen tests causes some confusion
sd
Deal reached to buy Norwich creamery