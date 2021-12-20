Federal funding to address sexual, domestic violence in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $2 million in federal funding is on its way to Vermont to address sexual and domestic violence.

The money will go to several organizations in Vermont that provide an array of services.

It includes $650,000 for transitional housing for survivors in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, funds for young people exposed to domestic violence in the home, and for providing training to law enforcement and prosecutors, as well.

“We’re thinking about domestic violence cases, especially serious ones outside of the box, in terms of how we interview victims and how we support victims. It’s not about the who, what, where, when, how. It’s really about understanding the neuroscience of what happens when someone’s been traumatized in a serious case,” said Jennifer Poehlmann of the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services.

A more than $800,000 grant is included to make this training more widely available.

