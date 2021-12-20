Federal infrastructure bill expedites Crescent Connector project

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After 10 years, progress is being made on the Crescent Connector project in Essex Junction, thanks to the federal infrastructure bill.

The project has been in the works for more than 10 years, with the goal of diverting traffic away from the Five Corners intersection and reducing wait times.

It will ease traffic by routing cars from Route 2A over to Route 15, bypassing the busy Five Corners intersection entirely.

It’s one of the projects that will be expedited by the federal infrastructure bill.

“What I find so exciting about the infrastructure bill is that it’s allowing communities to do things that have been on the table and under consideration forever, but there hasn’t been the funding to do that. And now we have the funding. One of those projects is going to be the Essex Connector,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

Representatives from the village trustees say rail crossing construction will begin this upcoming construction season and the new crescent connector will begin and hopefully be complete by the end of the following year.

Related Stories:

Construction on Essex Junction ‘Crescent Connector ' slated to begin by spring

Essex Junction exploring eminent domain for ‘Crescent Connector’

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.