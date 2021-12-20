Advertisement

Fireworks to ring in 2022 in Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fireworks will return to Vermont’s Capital City to ring in 2022.

After a five-year absence, New Year’s Eve fireworks are returning to Montpelier.

The show, presented by Montpelier Alive, is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the Statehouse Lawn.

