Fireworks to ring in 2022 in Montpelier

After a five-year absence, New Year’s Eve fireworks are returning to Montpelier.

The show, presented by Montpelier Alive, is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the Statehouse Lawn.

