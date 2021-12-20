Getting your holiday meats

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you haven’t already, its time to stock up for those holiday meals and one local meat market says the phone has been ringing non-stop in recent days.

Chris Allard, the head butcher of the Shelburne Meat Market says beef has been the favorite so far this year. That despite higher prices in meat.

Roast sizes selling have also been bigger than last year, but still smaller than in 2019.

Allard attributes that to smaller gatherings, even this year, but they are still seeing a good number of orders.

But those orders have been coming a bit later. Allard says he noticed turkey order have been coming later, so they expected Christmas orders to roll in a bit later than usual, and sure enough, the orders are popping in.

“We have just started taking a ton of orders a week or so for Christmas orders so those are really starting to roll in,” said Allard, ”The phone didn’t stop ringing yesterday so it seems like a lot of people were waiting to see what their guest count would be so now I think as plans are getting finalized and they have a guest count the orders are rolling in.”

Even with some later calls he doesn’t expect to run out. Allard says this is his 12th Christmas season so he knows almost exactly how much they need for the year.

Shelburne Meat Market is also happy to assist you with tips on meal preparations, start to finish.

