Minute Maid drinks recalled for possible metal contamination

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Coca-Cola Company recalled nearly 7,500 cases of its Minute Maid products for the potential presence of pieces of metal.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the voluntary recall began Nov. 10 for certain lots of Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade and Fruit Punch in 59-ounce cartons, according to USA Today.

The products were distributed in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its site that the UPC on individual units of the berry punch in the recall was 025000047664, with date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, batch 0010323455 and 0010259344.

For strawberry lemonade, UPC is 025000019708, date code is Jan0322 NP, and batch 0010259346.

For fruit punch, UPC is 025000047725, date Code is JAN0522 NP, and batch 0010323454.

The agency stated the reason for the recall was it may contain a metal bolt or washer.

The FDA classified it as a Class II recall: “A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the agency’s site.

Anyone who purchased the items should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

