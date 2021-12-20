MiVT: Only Vermont Club

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Aside from our cows, skiing and maple, there’s another area where Vermont shines: delicious food. Vermont syrups and other goodies are an easy and yummy Christmas gift for those on your shopping list.

A new company packed in South Burlington is thinking out of the box to get all the flavors of the Green Mountain State into a box.

“We really want to showcase the variety that we have here and the creativity that we have here,” founder Jennifer Brandt said.

Only Vermont Club is seeking to curate the flavors of the Green Mountain State, box it up and share it with anyone who wants a taste.

“I spend part of my time in Brooklyn and part of my time in Vermont, so every time I go back to Brooklyn, I’m just bringing truckloads of food. To the point where I’ve had my suitcase pulled at the airport,” Brandt explained.

Founded by Jennifer Brandt and her husband, Daniel Munzing, this endeavor only began a month ago.

Packaged by AFG Fulfillment, a shipping partner in South Burlington, an $85 box comes with six carefully selected items inside.

“We want to have something sweet, some maple product, of course, some kind of jam, some kind of pickle, something to showcase the variety that Vermont has to offer,” Brandt said.

Brandt says all of the items inside come from small Vermont producers who source their ingredients locally, have a good backstory and a unique twist.

“We have a Hillside Lane Farm spread. This is a shelf-stable spreadable cheese which was very difficult to find, and I found it,” Brandt laughed, proud of her find.

The only box available right now is the Only Vermont Club launch box. But, we’re told there’s a new selection coming in the new year. Brandt says so far, their original box has been received well.

“People have been really excited when they get the products, they’re so excited for the variety of things and, you know, it’s Vermont so it really sells itself,” she said. “But when you actually taste these products and people get them, they’re like blown away.”

While you don’t get to pick what goes in the box, Brandt explained her thorough vetting process, and why she chose each producer. It’s all done to ensure every boxed bite is delicious.

“We want to showcase that Vermont isn’t just making a run-of-the-mill cheese and maple syrup. That they’re also putting different creative twists into these products as well so something with a little more creativity is kind of what we’re going for here,” she said.

