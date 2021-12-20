Advertisement

New Hampshire airports getting $9.2M in infrastructure funds

New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five...
New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five rounds of funding through the federal infrastructure package. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five rounds of funding through the federal infrastructure package.

The money from the Federal Aviation Administration can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

The airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review.

The agency announced the funds last week. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

