New Hampshire town rejects bid to ban use of voting machines

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire town has resoundingly rejected a proposal to ban the use of voting machines and return to counting ballots by hand.

Voters in the town of Greenland on Saturday defeated a citizen petition that would have stopped the use of voting machines in all local, state and federal elections.

Seacoastonline.com reports the vote was 1,077 against to 120 in favor of the proposal.

Town Clerk Marge Morgan told the news outlet that turnout was so high they had to print more ballots.

Similar attempts to ban voting machines are underway elsewhere in New Hampshire.

