Northern New England gas prices fall again as demand stalls

Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week.

Prices in Maine fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The organization said Monday the price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.6 cents, to $3.29.

In Vermont, prices fell 2 cents to land at $3.36.

The national average was $3.30 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.9 cents.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said the surge in COVID-19 cases is causing oil demand and oil prices to stall.

