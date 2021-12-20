Program recognizes NH craft beverage environmental leaders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has a new program to recognize environmental leaders in the craft beverage industry.

The Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program was created as a way to note producers who are preventing pollution and conserving resources.

The Department of Environmental Services says it’s a voluntary program offered to producers who “go above and beyond to produce high quality, eco-friendly craft beverages.”

Producers must provide information on an initiative that reduced the amount of water, energy, waste or greenhouse gas emissions generated.

They must submit applications to be considered for admission into the program.

Membership includes state recognition, technical assistance and networking opportunities.

