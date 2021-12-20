Quebec closing bars, gyms and cinemas as case counts soar

TORONTO (AP) - Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province.

Sporting events will be closed to spectators.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also says restaurants must close nightly by 10 p.m.

Quebec reported 4,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Elementary schools and high schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 10, though schools will be used vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.

Remote work will now be mandatory where possible.

