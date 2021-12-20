Advertisement

Quebec closing bars, gyms and cinemas as case counts soar

Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases...
Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province. - Montreal-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province.

Sporting events will be closed to spectators.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also says restaurants must close nightly by 10 p.m.

Quebec reported 4,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Elementary schools and high schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 10, though schools will be used vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.

Remote work will now be mandatory where possible.

Related Story:

Quebec orders shops, bars, restaurants to operate at 50%

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

Stowe's Development Review Board said no to a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking...
Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort
The Five Corners in Essex Junction-File photo
Federal infrastructure bill expedites Crescent Connector project
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New...
2nd lawsuit filed challenging NH anti-discrimination law