Advertisement

Shelburne homeless hotel to expand

A Shelburne motel mainly used to house the homeless is expanding. - File photo
A Shelburne motel mainly used to house the homeless is expanding. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne motel mainly used to house the homeless is expanding.

That’s according to the Champlain Housing Trust, which says it has bought the Days Inn in Shelburne.

The hotel on Shelburne Road will continue operations as normal over the next few months, then Harbor Place, which is across the street, will shift operations to the Days Inn site.

Maintenance will be done on the building and a fence will be installed at the request of neighbors.

The Champlain Housing Trust, which runs Harbor Place, has begun working with the town to redevelop that property into permanent, affordable townhomes and rentals over the next year or two.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

Fireworks will return to Vermont's Capital City to ring in 2022.
Fireworks to ring in 2022 in Montpelier
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It's being canceled due to COVID. - File photo
Vermont Farm Show canceled over COVID concerns
Norwich Farm Creamery
Deal reached to buy Norwich creamery