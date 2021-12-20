Shelburne homeless hotel to expand

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne motel mainly used to house the homeless is expanding.

That’s according to the Champlain Housing Trust, which says it has bought the Days Inn in Shelburne.

The hotel on Shelburne Road will continue operations as normal over the next few months, then Harbor Place, which is across the street, will shift operations to the Days Inn site.

Maintenance will be done on the building and a fence will be installed at the request of neighbors.

The Champlain Housing Trust, which runs Harbor Place, has begun working with the town to redevelop that property into permanent, affordable townhomes and rentals over the next year or two.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.