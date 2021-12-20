Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are urging you to check with your insurance company before buying a kit to see if your plan qualifies for coverage under the new state directive.

According to Vt. Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, the following insurance carriers must cover the cost under the state’s rule: Blue cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Cigna, MVP Healthcare, and Medicaid.

However, Pieciak says some coverage plans under those providers are regulated by the federal government and not the state. That means if you have a plan under federal jurisdiction, you will not qualify for reimbursement.

“It does not unfortunately apply to everybody because we just don’t have jurisdiction over all of those plans. So, that’s the first thing I would say is before even going to the pharmacy, make sure that your plan covers these tests. Call your insurance company to double check that, so you’re not disappointed when you go to the pharmacy or when you submit a claim for reimbursement,” Pieciak said.

It’s also important to note, companies will only cover the cost of certain test brands.

Plus, Pieciak says only some, not all, pharmacies are ready to file the reimbursement claims themselves. So, be prepared to foot the bill upfront and keep your receipt so you can file the claim yourself after purchase.

You must submit your own claim for all online purchases, as well.

