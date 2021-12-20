Advertisement

State spends thousands to send Christmas gifts to North Country families

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It is officially Christmas week and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wanted to give back to communities in need.

“The old saying it’s better to give than receive, you can really see that here today,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Bags and bags filled with brand new toys to go out to 250 Franklin, Essex and Clinton county families in need, all on Gov. Hochul’s dime.

“Her desire was to provide toys and gifts to the most vulnerable children in our region,” said John Bernardi of the United Way of the Adirondacks.

The United Way of the Adirondacks was the governor’s first call of five United Ways across the state to get the $10,000 donated for Christmas toys.

“Ten-thousand dollars worth of toys is huge,” Jones said.

The money touching parts of the state where the need for a little bit more is greater.

“I believe it was because of the high need we have in the region,” Bernardi said.

That’s about 1,200 presents for North Country kids.

The gifts are mostly for those 0-10, but some presents in there are for teens, too.

“Very important that children who are under a tremendous amount of stress, whether it be foster care, placement or shelters, have something very special during this special time of year,” Bernardi said.

Eleven organizations in the region spent Monday morning at the United Way of the Adirondacks, filling their cars with toys, like the Champlain Valley Family Center and the Clinton County Christmas Bureau.

“Reach out to the families that we’re already serving and see where they are at and distribute that way,” said Nicole Christiansen of the Champlain Valley Family Center.

“Always so nice to see everyone giving so freely. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Tammy Perrotte-Sears of the Christmas Bureau.

These organizations spend the entire year helping families in need with clothes, food and bills.

Jones says while he hopes that giving back never stops, it’s nice to see a change around the holidays.

“This is just kind of a break from all of that. We are still giving, agencies are still giving out but they get to get a child a gift, they get to give a family a Christmas that otherwise may not have had one,” Jones said.

These organizations have ensured that all of the presents will get out to families and under trees before Christmas.

