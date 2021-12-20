Vermont Farm Show canceled over COVID concerns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It’s being canceled due to COVID.

The annual Farm Show connects farmers and members of the public with various agriculture businesses, food producers and outreach organizations. There are also awards for farms, contests, demos and talks.

The event was supposed to happen in February.

Now, vendors need to contact the farm show by Jan. 7 for a full refund.

The Farm Show was also canceled in 2021 because of COVID.

