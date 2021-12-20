Advertisement

Vermont Farm Show canceled over COVID concerns

The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It's being canceled due to COVID. - File photo
The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It's being canceled due to COVID.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It’s being canceled due to COVID.

Posted by Vermont Farm Show on Monday, December 20, 2021

The annual Farm Show connects farmers and members of the public with various agriculture businesses, food producers and outreach organizations. There are also awards for farms, contests, demos and talks.

The event was supposed to happen in February.

Now, vendors need to contact the farm show by Jan. 7 for a full refund.

The Farm Show was also canceled in 2021 because of COVID.

