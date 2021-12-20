Vermont town to keep traditional town meeting voting process

ATHENS, Vt. (AP) - Voters in the tiny town of Athens have decided to keep their traditional Town Meeting with voting and discussion on the floor but have opted to elect town officers by Australian, or secret, ballot.

A special town meeting was held Wednesday.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that voters said they preferred to have the town budget and other money articles remain open to a public discussion, revision and vote on the floor.

The vote was 71-13 to keep the floor meeting and 50-34 to switch to Australian ballot for town officers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)