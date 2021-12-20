Advertisement

Vermont town to keep traditional town meeting voting process

Voters in the tiny town of Athens have decided to keep their traditional Town Meeting with...
Voters in the tiny town of Athens have decided to keep their traditional Town Meeting with voting and discussion on the floor but have opted to elect town officers by Australian, or secret, ballot.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Vt. (AP) - Voters in the tiny town of Athens have decided to keep their traditional Town Meeting with voting and discussion on the floor but have opted to elect town officers by Australian, or secret, ballot.

A special town meeting was held Wednesday.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that voters said they preferred to have the town budget and other money articles remain open to a public discussion, revision and vote on the floor.

The vote was 71-13 to keep the floor meeting and 50-34 to switch to Australian ballot for town officers.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage

Latest News

The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It's being canceled due to COVID. - File photo
Vermont Farm Show canceled over COVID concerns
Norwich Farm Creamery
Deal reached to buy Norwich creamery
A New Hampshire town has resoundingly rejected a proposal to ban the use of voting machines and...
New Hampshire town rejects bid to ban use of voting machines
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers a series of new fishing...
Vermont’s new fishing regulations start next year
New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five...
New Hampshire airports getting $9.2M in infrastructure funds