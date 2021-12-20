Advertisement

Vermont’s new fishing regulations start next year

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers a series of new fishing regulations will come in with the new year. - File photo(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers a series of new fishing regulations will come in with the new year.

But the department says the new regulations that take effect Jan. 1 are simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities.

Fish Division Director Eric Palmer says the new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.

The new regulations were developed by biologists, warden service staff, the fish and wildlife board and the public to make new regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across the state. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

