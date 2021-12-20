Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is out on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. David Roos was placed on temporary relief from duty on Dec. 7.

He is a 14-year veteran of the state police who works as a patrol commander in the St. Johnsbury barracks.

State police are unable to provide any additional information about the reasons for the leave, according to spokesperson Adam Silverman.

The situation is being investigated by the department.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.