WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update on COVID-19 in New York.

In New York City, which saw more than 12,000 new COVID cases in one day, the mayor said he will decide this week whether the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration can go on.

Broadway shows, such as “Hamilton,” shuttered over the weekend and the producers of the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes canceled the remainder of their shows.

