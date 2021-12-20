WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

Advertisement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update on COVID-19 in New York.

It’s scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

In New York City, which saw more than 12,000 new COVID cases in one day, the mayor said he will decide this week whether the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration can go on.

Broadway shows, such as “Hamilton,” shuttered over the weekend and the producers of the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes canceled the remainder of their shows.

