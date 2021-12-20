Welch blasts Manchin over Build Back Better act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch says he’s incredibly upset with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin after Manchin announced he will not support President Biden’s social spending and climate bill.

The Build Back Better act needs the support of all 50 Senate Democrats to move forward, since it has no GOP support, and Manchin’s decision leaves the bill in jeopardy.

Senate Democrats have vowed to take a vote in the new year, regardless.

But Democrats are not thrilled with Manchin’s decision to vote no on the bill.

Welch, a big advocate of the bill, says he’s incredibly upset with Manchin.

“This is going to be the first major investment in addressing climate change-- it would take 1 billion gigatons out of the atmosphere-- and the idea that one person is going to derail that effort we all know needs to be done is very disturbing. And my hope is that somehow Joe Manchin comes back to the table,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch is running as a Democrat to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring after this term.

