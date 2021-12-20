BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a cold start to the day, we will be warming up to almost normal temperatures for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 34°).

A weak cold front will sweeep through our northern counties overnight into Tuesday morning with just a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains - just a dusting to an inch or so of snowfall. Then it will turn partly sunny as we get into the afternoon of the first day of winter. Winter officially begins at 10:59 AM on Tuesday.

A system brewing off the coast early Wednesday may clip us with just a few snow showers in the morning, but we could get a few more snow showers later in the day from a minor clipper system coming in from the west.

Thursday will feature sunshine but colder temperatures.

On Friday, for Christmas Eve, there could be just a few snow showers, mainly in our southern areas.

Then, on Saturday, for Christmas Day, it is looking like a white Christmas as a system spreads some snow. But it could also be a bit of a wet Christmas if some rain & sleet mix in for a time. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking that system for Christmas Day, and we’ll narrow down what you can expect from it as we get closer to the big day. -Gary

