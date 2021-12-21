2 injured in house fire in Laconia, fire under investigation

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Two people, including a firefighter, have been injured in a house fire in Laconia.

WMUR-TV reports fire crews were called to the house at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke in the garage. When they arrived, the garage was in flames and the fire was starting to spread to the attic. Fire Chief Kirk Beattie says one of three people inside the house suffered a minor burn to his hand and some smoke inhalation. He says a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Beattie says he believed the firefighter came into contact with an electrical line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)