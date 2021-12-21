Advertisement

2 injured in house fire in Laconia, fire under investigation

File image
File image(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Two people, including a firefighter, have been injured in a house fire in Laconia.

WMUR-TV reports fire crews were called to the house at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke in the garage. When they arrived, the garage was in flames and the fire was starting to spread to the attic. Fire Chief Kirk Beattie says one of three people inside the house suffered a minor burn to his hand and some smoke inhalation. He says a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Beattie says he believed the firefighter came into contact with an electrical line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Latest News

With the demand for at-home testing kits on the rise, New York Attorney General Letitia James...
NY attorney general urges consumers to report price gouging on COVID tests
covid
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
covidtest
NY attorney general urges consumers to report price gouging on COVID tests
Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend