Bûche de Noël: The filling

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! We are making a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.

We are going to break it down step by step this week. We started with the cake. Now, we are learning about the filling, which has a secret ingredient. Watch the video to see what it is and why it helps.

Click here for the recipe.

