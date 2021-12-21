Advertisement

Burlington City Council approves hiring of search firm for police chief job

Late last week the city of Burlington paused its search for a new permanent police chief because of the number of applicants.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors vote to start a new search for the cities police chief.

Progressive councilors put forward a resolution during Monday night’s city council meeting, which didn’t pass until after midnight.

Back in November, Mayor Miro Weinberger asked the council to increase the chiefs pay, give the chief disciplinary power, and hire a search firm.

He said if council didn’t, he would go ahead and move forward with the two qualified candidates who did apply for the job. One of those candidates is current, acting Chief Jon Murad. The second candidate has not be revealed publicly.

The resolution passed early this morning doesn’t satisfy all the Mayor’s guidelines, it only hires the search firm.

