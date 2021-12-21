Burlington City Council approves hiring of search firm for police chief job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors vote to start a new search for the cities police chief.

Progressive councilors put forward a resolution during Monday night’s city council meeting, which didn’t pass until after midnight.

Back in November, Mayor Miro Weinberger asked the council to increase the chiefs pay, give the chief disciplinary power, and hire a search firm.

He said if council didn’t, he would go ahead and move forward with the two qualified candidates who did apply for the job. One of those candidates is current, acting Chief Jon Murad. The second candidate has not be revealed publicly.

The resolution passed early this morning doesn’t satisfy all the Mayor’s guidelines, it only hires the search firm.

