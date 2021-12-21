Advertisement

Dartmouth to require vaccine boosters by Jan. 31

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccine booster doses by Jan. 31.

In a message to the community last week, officials expressed concern about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and said the goal is to continue in-person learning while also protecting community health.

The college’s suspension of indoor social gatherings will continue through Jan. 18, and for the first two weeks of January, only grab-and-go dining options will be available.

