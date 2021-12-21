Advertisement

DMV to reopen satellite location in White River Junction

The DMV will reopen its satellite location in White River Junction next month in a new spot. -...
The DMV will reopen its satellite location in White River Junction next month in a new spot. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The DMV will reopen its satellite location in White River Junction next month in a new spot.

It will be located inside the Agency of Transportation District Maintenance building at 221 Beswick Drive.

The commissioner says customers have made it clear that this location is needed.

It will be open starting Jan. 5 every Wednesday and every other Monday-- the same schedule as before the pandemic.

You can schedule an appointment online starting Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Late last week the city of Burlington paused its search for a new permanent police chief...
Burlington City Council approves hiring search firm for police chief job
Vermont's transportation team is using new electronic messaging on the interstate to urge...
VTrans: ‘Buckle up or it’s the naughty list!’
buckleup
VTrans: 'Buckle up or it's the naughty list!'