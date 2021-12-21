DMV to reopen satellite location in White River Junction

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The DMV will reopen its satellite location in White River Junction next month in a new spot.

It will be located inside the Agency of Transportation District Maintenance building at 221 Beswick Drive.

The commissioner says customers have made it clear that this location is needed.

It will be open starting Jan. 5 every Wednesday and every other Monday-- the same schedule as before the pandemic.

You can schedule an appointment online starting Dec. 22.

