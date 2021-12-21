Dozens of FEMA workers deployed to Vermont, New Hampshire to help with COVID surge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Federal Emergency Management Agency medical first responders have been deployed to Vermont and New Hampshire in the wake of the COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals.

Last Friday, dozens of FEMA medical personnel were sent to our region to assist with the spike in COVID numbers. Vermont and New Hampshire were among six states that received the support.

And President Biden announced Tuesday that more would be coming to help bolster the response.

The UVM Medical Center’s intensive care unit is 84% full and they’ve received 20 first responders at the facility. This includes 10 EMTs and 10 paramedics.

The workers will help hospital staff in the COVID areas with patient mobility, assessment and even transportation.

They will be joined by another FEMA team handling monoclonal antibody treatments.

“The pandemic has been very hard on our staff. We have a staffing shortage right now, so these are an extra set of hands and eyes and bodies to help during a very stressful tough time,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the president and chief operating officer of the UVM Medical Center.

Over at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, there are four FEMA health care providers assisting in the ICU and on COVID floors.

“We are really, really grateful to have this extra resource. What it’s doing is helping us to continue providing that high-quality care to patients as we see an increase in volume and an increase in acuity,” said Amy Martone, the nursing excellence director at RRMC.

At North County Hospital, they are utilizing the FEMA monoclonal antibody treatment team twice a week to free up other staff at what’s been a very full hospital.

“Having the FEMA team here allows us to at least have adequate staffing for our emergency room and just allows them to practice how they are used to practicing, versus being in this crunch time all the time,” said Megan Sargent, the vice president of patient care services at North Country Hospital.

At the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, health care workers are echoing the message of thankfulness for the extra sets of helping hands.

But the additional help is currently only scheduled to be on hand for two weeks, and the future has many unknowns.

“I am grateful for them. Staff is grateful for them. They are very pleasant, wonderful, hard workers,” said Hilary Hawkins, the nurse manager in DHMC’s emergency department. “I just worry sometimes that they come in for a short period of time and then they leave, then what happens when they leave?”

The UVM Medical Center says the FEMA workers are approved in 14-day blocks but the hospital plans to ask for an extension of that due to the holidays and the omicron surge.

