How kids are using art to thank health care workers at a Vermont hospital

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids across Rutland County are reminding health care workers at the Rutland Regional Medical Center they are loved.

Twelve schools in Rutland County, primarily elementary-aged students, used stars and hearts to thank health care workers for all they have done.

“It really shines the light that’s needed on the stress and weight of health care workers and what they’re going through right now,” art curator Margo Jones said.

Jones came up with the idea for this project during a Rutland Regional Medical Center board meeting.

She decided to involve kids because they can make a difference and should be aware of what is happening in the community.

“A lot of little hands put this together and it made for lighter work for the rest of us,” Jones said.

One artist is third-grader Lucie Goelz.

“I enjoyed doing it,” Goelz said. “They can see how people care about the hospital workers.”

All of the kids wrote messages. Some of them are generic like, “thank you” and “you are loved,” others get more personal, like “I hope everyone gets better,” “thank you cleaners,” and “my dad saves lives.”

“Oh, this wall is incredible!” said Amy Martone, the nursing excellence director.

Martone says being in health care has been difficult, especially with the most recent COVID surge. And knowing kids in the community care and continue to show their support is overwhelming.

“We don’t have an end in sight right now and that can be really hard, so it’s little things like this that help us get through the shift and get through the day and help us keep on going,” Martone said.

Jones says it took her and a friend about a dozen hours and glue sticks to put together the thousands of hearts and stars.

“The burnout level of the employees that are left is pretty high and so we just wanted to make sure that the appreciation was really being communicated,” Jones said.

Two big displays are hung in the hospital and other smaller installments will be on display throughout the community health network buildings and the emergency department.

