Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Latest News

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
Kids across Rutland County are using art to remind health care workers at the Rutland Regional...
How kids are using art to thank health care workers at a Vermont hospital
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year