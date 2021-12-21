Many North Country COVID testing sites booked up for the week

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID tests are hard to come by this week in Clinton County, New York.

Pharmacies that do the testing require an appointment and all appointments are booked for the week.

The only sites that take walk-ins are the health department, but they only take people without insurance or a primary care physician, and the CVPH testing site on Hammond Lane, which required a doctor’s note.

The health department says they aren’t surprised to see scarce availability due to the lack of resources.

“Certainly our testing resources are lacking, that is not a surprise to anyone trying to get a test. It’s not as easy as making a phone call or showing up anymore and that is something that we have been communicating with the state on and asking the state for help with along with our vaccination clinics. We really don’t have testing resources right now, we need to do something about that,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

The reason it’s not as easy as it was this time last year to get a test is that the state pulled its funding for free testing after the state of emergency ended.

When the North Country counties again declared a state of emergency a few weeks ago, they made calls for more testing resources from the state.

