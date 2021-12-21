Advertisement

Many North Country COVID testing sites booked up for the week

COVID tests are hard to come by this week in Clinton County, New York.
COVID tests are hard to come by this week in Clinton County, New York.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID tests are hard to come by this week in Clinton County, New York.

Pharmacies that do the testing require an appointment and all appointments are booked for the week.

The only sites that take walk-ins are the health department, but they only take people without insurance or a primary care physician, and the CVPH testing site on Hammond Lane, which required a doctor’s note.

The health department says they aren’t surprised to see scarce availability due to the lack of resources.

“Certainly our testing resources are lacking, that is not a surprise to anyone trying to get a test. It’s not as easy as making a phone call or showing up anymore and that is something that we have been communicating with the state on and asking the state for help with along with our vaccination clinics. We really don’t have testing resources right now, we need to do something about that,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

The reason it’s not as easy as it was this time last year to get a test is that the state pulled its funding for free testing after the state of emergency ended.

When the North Country counties again declared a state of emergency a few weeks ago, they made calls for more testing resources from the state.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Latest News

The filling for our Bûche de Noël.
Bûche de Noël: The filling
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Acting Chief Jon Murad/File
Weinberger to move ahead with police chief pick, disregard council action
MM
Bûche de Noël: The filling
The Atkinson Street church was at one time or another a Baptist church, a Methodist meeting...
Rockingham church demolished