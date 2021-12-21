Advertisement

NY attorney general urges consumers to report price gouging on COVID tests

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the demand for at-home testing kits on the rise, New York Attorney General Letitia James wants you to report price gouging.

The attorney general’s office also wants to hear about inflated costs on any other in-demand essential products.

The alert comes as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

The office has received complaints of tests being sold at double or triple the retail price.

A standard test kit in New York should cost between $14 and $25.

In a statement, James, D-New York Attorney General, said, “Fraudsters are on notice that if they attempt to price gouge during this new surge, we will not hesitate to take action.”

If you think you have been a victim of price gouging, you can file a complaint online or call 800-771-7755.

