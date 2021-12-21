Panton farm fined for environmental violations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Panton farm faces fines for environmental violations.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the Vorsteveld Farm agreed to pay a fine and correct their actions.

According to the DEC, in May of 2016 and June of 2017, the farm removed plant life, and dredged and put fill in the wetlands near Dead Creek, impacting over seven acres of wetlands and surrounding buffer zones.

Officials say they also found evidence that farm waste including manure had been allowed to run into a tributary of Dead Creek in March of 2020.

