Plattsburgh family files lawsuit over crossing guard slapping incident

Maurice Daniels at work in Plattsburgh in September.
Maurice Daniels at work in Plattsburgh in September.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh family has filed a lawsuit over an episode involving a crossing guard caught on video slapping a middle school student this spring.

Long-time crossing guard Maurice Daniels returned to work in September after being reprimanded for slapping the 7th grader. Now, The Serrano family plans to sue the city of Plattsburgh, the police department, the school district, and the board of education.

In police paperwork obtained by the family’s lawyer, witnesses who were driving by say the 7th grader was dancing in the middle of the road. A student at Stafford Middle School tells police the boy -- known as a “bad kid” -- had been egging on Daniels. The boy’s mother says he was standing outside the yellow line and Daniels became mad and started to yell at him. She says her son lowered his mask to speak to Daniels when the crossing guard slapped him. The boy claimed says it was painful and left a red spot on his cheek. Witnesses say they heard the student swear and call Daniels a racially disparaging term.

The documents include Daniels’ statement to police that says he was having issues with the student for a week and a half and he says the slap was “a reflex.” Daniels says he misjudged the distance and accidentally hit the student on the head.

The lawsuit claims the boy suffered physical pain and permanent physical or psychological injuries. It also says he was bullied and harassed by his peers after the incident. The lawsuit claims the boy’s father, Michael Serrano, has also been threatened, harassed, and bullied. It says the city and other defendants had a duty to provide for the safety, welfare, and wellbeing of students, and was negligent in supervising and training Daniels.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest would not comment on the lawsuit. The city has already conducted a review of the incident and this summer instituted a new training for crossing guards.

