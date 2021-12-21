Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police arrested a New Hampshire man after they say he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg.

Police say on Dec. 12, Thomas Dumphy, 25, of Lebanon, accidentally fired a gun while at a home on West Street.

The bullet hit his girlfriend in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dumphy was arrested on Dec. 20. He faces a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Dumphy was released and is due in court next month.

