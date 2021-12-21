Rockingham church demolished

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition of a historic church in downtown Bellows Falls is underway.

Built in 1835, the Atkinson Street church at one time or another was a Baptist church, a Methodist meeting house, a grange, and up until five years ago, a YMCA.

But in recent years the church has fallen into disrepair and town officials determined the cost to fix it would be too high. Many in town have a personal connection to the church and are sad to see it being taken apart.

“It was a shock. It’s been a beautiful building even though it’s been in disrepair for so long. I think a lot of people have feelings about it. It’s a special place in this town. I totally understand why it has to come down and it’s still sad,” said Liz Rogers of Bellows Falls.

We do not know what the empty plot of land will be used for. Some residents hope the land adjacent to an elementary school can once again be used as a community gathering place in some form.

