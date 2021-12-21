Advertisement

St. Alban’s man takes the cake at the Holiday Baking Championship

By Rachel Mann
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man took the cake on the show Holiday Baking Championship.

Adam Monette, a culinary instructor at the Northwest Technical Center, was a participant on the most recent season of the Food Network show.

On Monday, his friends and family gathered to watch the finale, not knowing how it would end.

Monette said his biggest takeaway from being on the show is to keep putting yourself out there.

“Winning is like surreal. Just saying Holiday Baking Championship is fun to say,’ Adam said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and the support.”

His wife, Marisa, said at times, the support seemed overwhelming, but the journey to tonight was worth it.

“We’re really proud of him,” she said. “He’s given a lot of people joy and something to look forward to.”

As the champion, Monette will be featured in the Food Network Magazine.

He’ll also be getting $25,000.

Monette said he isn’t quite sure what he’ll do with it, but everyone will be having a sweet Christmas.

