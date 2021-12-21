State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers.

A tweet from Mayor Valérie Plante said: “Montreal is declaring a state of emergency to better deal with the turbulence caused by the Omicron variant. This allows us to guarantee services to essential workers and vulnerable people, among others. We are making sure that no one is left behind during this pandemic.”

Montreal is declaring a state of emergency to better deal with the turbulence caused by the Omicron variant. This allows us to guarantee services to essential workers and vulnerable people, among others. We are making sure that no one is left behind during this pandemic. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 21, 2021

The province of Quebec said it reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Data on COVID-19 in Quebec website.

Quebec’s Ministry of Health & Social Services says this represents the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases there since the pandemic began.

The news comes a day after the province announced new restrictions due to COVID.

Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases.

Sporting events will be closed to spectators.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also says restaurants must close nightly by 10 p.m.

Elementary schools and high schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 10, though schools will be used vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.

Remote work will now be mandatory where possible.

