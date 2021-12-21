Advertisement

State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest...
Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers.

A tweet from Mayor Valérie Plante said: “Montreal is declaring a state of emergency to better deal with the turbulence caused by the Omicron variant. This allows us to guarantee services to essential workers and vulnerable people, among others. We are making sure that no one is left behind during this pandemic.”

The province of Quebec said it reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Data on COVID-19 in Quebec website.

Quebec’s Ministry of Health & Social Services says this represents the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases there since the pandemic began.

The news comes a day after the province announced new restrictions due to COVID.

Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases.

Sporting events will be closed to spectators.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also says restaurants must close nightly by 10 p.m.

Elementary schools and high schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 10, though schools will be used vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.

Remote work will now be mandatory where possible.

Related Stories:

Quebec closing bars, gyms and cinemas as case counts soar

Quebec orders shops, bars, restaurants to operate at 50%

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Latest News

Kids across Rutland County are using art to remind health care workers at the Rutland Regional...
How kids are using art to thank health care workers at a Vermont hospital
With the demand for at-home testing kits on the rise, New York Attorney General Letitia James...
NY attorney general urges consumers to report price gouging on COVID tests
covid
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
covidtest
NY attorney general urges consumers to report price gouging on COVID tests