Top 3 on 3 for Monday, December 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College athletes spent much of the last week on break for final exams, but the high schools roared ahead full steam. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, boys hoops from Friday, Winooski would literally run Twinfield out of the building with Trevon Bradley doing most of the heavy lifting. Camden Benoit gets his hand in there to knock the ball loose, Bradley will scoop it up and head the other way, get to the rack, count the bucket and the foul. Bradley would finish with 20 points, 7 assists and 5 steals as the Spartans rolled to a 73-42 victory.

At number two, South Burlington gave the two-time defending D1 girls hockey champs all they could handle Saturday at Essex, and this play was a good illustration of how they did it. Late first after a Mia Angwin takeaway in the defensive zone, Sabrina Brunet dangling around the defense, forehand backhand on the breakaway and no shot for the goalie to recover. Hornets however would eventually emerge with the 3-2 OT victory.

And at number one, Rice boys hockey is off to a hot start and plays like this will certainly help. Just a minute and a half into Thursday’s Beech tournament final, Garrett Micchiche would break the ice. Check out the silky mitts! He dangles through the entire Colchester defense and beats the keeper with the backhand. Sheeesh. Rice looking like a contender in D1, Micchiche taking the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

