Vermont to follow Farm Bill guidelines for hemp production

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is announcing new hemp production plans for 2022.

Vermont had followed the standards from a pilot program launched in 2014, but will now follow guidelines from the 2018 Farm Bill.

There are not a lot of large changes but one is the measured amount of THC.

The state had allowed 1% but the USDA says 0.3% is allowed.

So farmers will need to test their plants more often to confirm they are not exceeding that concentration.

“Because we are going to be operating under the 2018 Farm Bill, there will be access to some federal funds that growers in the state of Vermont weren’t able to access in the past,” said Stephanie Smith, the hemp program manager for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

There has been a large decline in registrants.

In 2021, there are 440 processors and/or growers and 700 acres.

That’s a large decrease from 2019 when there were 985 registrants for over 9,000 acres.

