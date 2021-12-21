Advertisement

Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire

The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.(Courtesy: Wells River Fire Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight fire departments responded to a massive blaze at the Sillycow Farms Company in Newbury, but the hot chocolate business could not be saved.

Wells River Fire Chief Jeff Morin said the building on Industrial Park Road was engulfed in flames when crews arrived early Tuesday morning and it is a total loss.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The company employs 28 people and is currently trying to secure another location to continue operations.

