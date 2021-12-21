Vt. National Guard examines extremism in the ranks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities.

The new guidelines come nearly a year after a number of current and former service members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Senior defense officials say that fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in extremist activity in the past year but warn that number is likely to grow.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont National Guard Major General Greg Knight about how the policy is being implemented in Vermont.

