VTrans: ‘Buckle up or it’s the naughty list!’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s transportation team is using new electronic messaging on the interstate to urge drivers to play it safe.

The signs from VTrans say “Buckle up or it’s the naughty list!”

State data reports of the 69 total deaths on the road so far this year, 26 of those people were not wearing seat belts.

Seat belt use last year was nearly 89%.

The latest round of buckle-up messaging is on top of typical “Click it or Ticket” campaigns.

