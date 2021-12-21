Advertisement

VTrans: ‘Buckle up or it’s the naughty list!’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s transportation team is using new electronic messaging on the interstate to urge drivers to play it safe.

The signs from VTrans say “Buckle up or it’s the naughty list!”

State data reports of the 69 total deaths on the road so far this year, 26 of those people were not wearing seat belts.

Seat belt use last year was nearly 89%.

The latest round of buckle-up messaging is on top of typical “Click it or Ticket” campaigns.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
New Hampshire health officials say a child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against...
1st person under 18 from New Hampshire dies of COVID-19
Two weeks in and it's an uphill battle to implement a plan for free or reimbursed rapid antigen...
Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at the Holiday Baking Championship

Latest News

The DMV will reopen its satellite location in White River Junction next month in a new spot. -...
DMV to reopen satellite location in White River Junction
Late last week the city of Burlington paused its search for a new permanent police chief...
Burlington City Council approves hiring search firm for police chief job
buckleup
VTrans: 'Buckle up or it's the naughty list!'
The state is announcing new hemp production plans for 2022. - File photo
Vermont to follow Farm Bill guidelines for hemp production