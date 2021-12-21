Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 242 new coronavirus cases for a total of 58,935. There have been a total of 455 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.4%. A total of 564,423 people have been tested, and 47,583 have recovered.

