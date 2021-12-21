Weinberger to move ahead with police chief pick, disregard council action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will select the city’s next police chief from the list of candidates he currently has.

It comes after the Burlington City Council worked into the early morning hours Tuesday to approve a Progressive-led resolution to hire a search firm but did not meet any of the mayor’s demands. Last month Weinberger gave the council an ultimatum, including that the next chief should get a pay raise and should be allowed to have disciplinary oversight.

The mayor has narrowed down the search to two candidates, including Acting Chief Jon Murad. The other candidate has not been made public.

