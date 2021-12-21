Advertisement

Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021 just south of Carthage.(Family)
By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A young couple from Louisiana were killed in a car crash over the weekend in east Texas, leaving behind a 2-month-old son.

According to KSLA, Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21, were hit by a pickup truck while trying to turn onto U.S. 59 around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Hunter and Alexis were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their baby and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both reported to be stable, according to KLTV.

KSLA reports the weather that morning was clear, and the roads were dry. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt.

